Centre releases grants worth Rs 6,195 crores to 14 states

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the fourth equated monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant.

This is in order to help them with additional resources in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the finance ministry, the Centre has released the highest advance payments of over Rs 1,276 crore to Kerala, followed by over Rs 952 crore to Himachal Pradesh and over Rs 638 crore to Punjab.

Assam received Rs 631 crore, Andhra Pradesh Rs 491 crore, Uttarakhand Rs 423 crore, and West Bengal Rs 417 crore.

“This would provide them additional resources during the Corona crisis,” the finance ministry said.

Earlier on June 10, May 11 and April 3, the government had released similar amounts to the states as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. With revenues falling, states have become more dependent on Central grants.

Tax Collections falling

Falling tax collections have been a matter of concern for both the Centre and states. Latest data shows Rs 92,077 crore has been sent to states as share of Taxes in April and May.