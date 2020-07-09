STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Crude steel production drops over 41 per cent in June quarter, says Tata Steel BSL

Tata Steel BSL said the company started ramping up its steel making operation at Angul, Odisha, in the second half of June 2020.

Published: 09th July 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Steel

For representation purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Steel BSL on Thursday said its crude steel production fell over 41 per cent to 6,59,000 tonnes during June quarter 2020 as compared with 11,22,000 tonnes in corresponding period a year ago, hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's sales also declined 19.58 per cent to 6,94,000 tonnes in the June quarter as against sales of 8,63,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2019-20.

"Production and sales were impacted in the first quarter of 2020-21 as the outbreak of COVID-19 and ensuing mobility restrictions severely impacted industrial activity and consumer sentiment.

This affected crude steel production and sales during the quarter," Tata Steel BSL said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Steel BSL said the company started ramping up its steel making operation at Angul, Odisha, in the second half of June 2020.

"Downstream facilities are also being ramped up progressively on the back of improvement in market demand and higher capacity utilisation, it said.

While April and May 2020 sales were lower, the company said it achieved the level of pre-COVID sales volumes in June 2020 with the phased opening of economic activity in India supported by ramp up of production, launch of branded products and higher exports sales.

Tata Steel BSL said it is closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate actions as per the directions issued by the regulatory authorities from time to time keeping in view the health and safety of its employees and the community and the interests of its customers and other stakeholders.

"Tata Steel BSL continues to stay focused on managing costs and working capital, and ensuring adequate liquidity," the company said.

Shares of Tata Steel BSL were trading 3.83 per cent higher at Rs 21.70 apiece on BSE.

Tata Steel BSL, formerly known as Bhushan Steel, said it is India's fifth largest flat steel producing company with an existing capacity of 5.6 million tonnes per annum as on March 31, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Steel BSL crude steel production lockdown COVID 19
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp