BP, Reliance JV unveils retail fuel brand ‘Jio-bp’

BP had bought the stake in the RIL venture last year, getting a hold on RIL’s 1,400-odd petrol pumps and 31 aviation turbine fuel (ATF) stations for $1 billion.

Published: 10th July 2020 09:14 AM

India's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani

India's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  British petroleum major BP Plc and Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday announced the official launch of their retail fuel joint venture: Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML). This unit, in which BP owns a 49 per cent stake with RIL holding the rest, will retail fuel on the market under the ‘Jio-bp’ brand, a joint statement said. 

BP had bought the stake in the RIL venture last year, getting a hold on RIL’s 1,400-odd petrol pumps and 31 aviation turbine fuel (ATF) stations for $1 billion. “Following initial agreements in 2019, BP and RIL teams have worked closely over the past few months in a challenging environment to complete the transaction as planned,” the companies said. 

According to the companies, the Jio-bp brand will begin selling fuels and Castrol lubricants with immediate effect from its existing retail outlets, which will be rebranded to ‘Jio-bp’ in due course. “It will leverage Reliance’s presence across 21 states and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform. BP will bring its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions,” the statement said.

