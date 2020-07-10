STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Shipping Minister urges industry players to develop self-sufficiency in critical products manufacturing

Mandaviya said that safeguarding is not the solution and the Indian industry has to become competitive to stay in the global market.

Published: 10th July 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday exhorted domestic companies to step up manufacturing of critical products like cranes for cargo handling at ports.

He also stressed on enhancing local production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), used in formulations of medicines, to cut dependency on imports and align with the government's self-reliance call.

Minister of State for Shipping, and Chemicals and Fertilisers Mandaviya said this while interacting with select CEOs from northern region organised by industry body CII over virtual platform.

"To push the Prime Minister's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' we have decided to procure 'Made in India' cranes for cargo handling at ports. 

"So far, India imports cranes worth abut Rs 1,000 crore annually. Indian industry should come forward in this area and can build it in joint venture. This will not only create employment but would also result in self-sufficiency," Mandaviya said.

Likewise, he urged industry players and MSMEs to come forward with a plan for short-term production of APIs for the pharmaceutical sector.

"Send a proposal for short-term production of APIs," Manadaviya said and added that India has successfully supplied hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to over 120 countries while ensuring the domestic supply.

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat, foreign policy and corona diplomacy, under which Indian government helped other nations in supply of life saving drugs and equipment, greatly boosted India's image globally and this will certainly help the Indian economy in the longer run and benefit Indians and Indian industry," he said.

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the need of the hour, if India has to become an economic giant," he said.

The minister stressed that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not merely Swadeshi.

Swadeshi is one of its pillars.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat definitely implies reducing dependence on others, but it does not necessarily mean shutting the window to the rest of the world.

We should aim to produce or manufacture critical products in India.

Mandaviya said that safeguarding is not the solution and the Indian industry has to become competitive to stay in the global market.

Outlining his vision to make the Indian industry competitive, he said there is a need to reduce the logistics cost, which is quite high in India at 14 per cent as compared to 9 per cent in other countries.

He said the Centre is building a network of Inland waterways in India, which will reduce the logistics cost for the industry.

"Varanasi to Haldia 1,400 km of inland waterways has been made functional. More than 700 vessels ply on this route now," he said and added that about 4,000 km of waterways is ready, including other waterways.

Nikhil Sawhney, Chairman, CII Northern Region, said COVID-19 has hit the Indian economy hard.

CII appreciates government's initiatives to support the citizens and the industry through these trying times, he said.

The interaction was joined by around 100 CEOs from north India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mansukh Mandaviya manufacturing products ports cargo
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp