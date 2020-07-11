STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus pandemic will result in high NPAs and capital erosion: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The RBI Governor also added that COVID-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in the last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences.

Published: 11th July 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)

By Agencies

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday delivered the keynote address at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave. The Governor spoke about the ongoing coronavirus crisis, calamities and the measures taken to propel a cyclical turnaround in economic activity.

Speaking on the hit economy took after the implementation of lockdown, he said that the Indian economy has started showing signs of going back to normalcy after easing of restrictions.

"COVID-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in the last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well being. It dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across the globe," he added.

RBI has taken several measures to protect our financial system, support the economy in the current crisis, said the Governor.

Since February 2019, repo rate has been cut by 250 basis points. Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks.

Between 2015-16 and 2019-20, the government had infused a total of Rs 3.08 lakh crore in public sector banks (PSBs). As a result, the overhang of stressed assets in the banking system declined and capital position improved.

On the impact of the virus, he revealed that coronavirus pandemic will result in high NPAs and capital erosion.

A recapitalisation plan for public and private sector banks has, therefore, become absolutely necessary, he said.

The Chief of apex bank said that the topmost priority for RBI is growth. He added that RBI policy action for the medium-term will require a careful assessment of how the crisis unfolds.

Stressing upon the need for countermeasures, "We need a structured mechanism with legal backing to deal with stressed assets," the RBI Governor said adding that building buffers and raising capital will be crucial not only to ensure credit flows but also to build resilience in the financial system.

He also said that Indian companies and industries respond better in a crisis.

Das said the RBI has strengthened its off-site surveillance mechanism to identify emerging risks and assess the vulnerabilities across the supervised entities for timely action.

"We are also working towards strengthening the supervisory market intelligence capabilities, with the help of both personal and technological intelligence."

(With agencies inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor coronavirus crisis Economy recession
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp