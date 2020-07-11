Full IIP data remains elusive due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The centre did not release full data Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth data for the second consecutive month (May 2020), mainly on account of the continued difficulty in data collection due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The IIP is an index which tracks the growth of various manufacturing sectors in the economy.

“Majority of the industrial sector establishments were not operating from the end of March 2020 onwards. This has had an impact on the items being produced during the period of lockdown and the subsequent periods of conditional relaxations in restrictions," the government said.

However, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) released a quick index for the month of May 2020, which gradually improved to 88.4, compared to 53.6 in April 2020, showing some sign of improvement.

But, manufacturing contracted by 39 per cent in May, as against 67 per cent in the month of April.