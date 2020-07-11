STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Full IIP data remains elusive due to COVID-19

However, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) released a quick index for the month of May 2020, which gradually improved to 88.4.

Published: 11th July 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

ease of doing business

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The centre did not release full data Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth data for the second consecutive month (May 2020), mainly on account of the continued difficulty in data collection due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The IIP is an index which tracks the growth of various manufacturing sectors in the economy.

“Majority of the industrial sector establishments were not operating from the end of March 2020 onwards. This has had an impact on the items being produced during the period of lockdown and the subsequent periods of conditional relaxations in restrictions," the government said.

However, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) released a quick index for the month of May 2020, which gradually improved to 88.4, compared to 53.6 in April 2020, showing some sign of improvement. 

But, manufacturing contracted by 39 per cent in May, as against 67 per cent in the month of April. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Index of Industrial Production COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp