STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic

India's overall GDP will take a `14.88 lakh crore hit from Covid-19, which will have a huge impact on employment across sectors, a white paper by the Ministry of Science and Technology says.

Published: 11th July 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

gdp

For representational purposes.

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's overall GDP will take a Rs 14.88 lakh crore hit from Covid-19, which will have a huge impact on employment across sectors, a white paper by the Ministry of Science and Technology says.
The document titled “Focused Interventions for ‘Make in India’ –post COVID-19” by Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), an autonomous body under the Department of Science & Technology, analysed the pandemic’s impact on various sectors. 

“The expected import from China to India in FY20 is approximately five per cent of India’s GDP, value amounting to `8.5 lakh crores. If a major portion of this import is replaced with indigenously developed products, it would significantly reduce the expected GDP loss. The same can be done by following China plus one policy, strengthening the ‘Make in India’ initiative in identified sectors,” it concluded.

Covid-19 with global shutdown and quarantine has severely affected the supply side of the economy without collateral damage to the demand side and has impacted the majority of the sectors, noted the 84-page document. “The supply side in the sectors of mining, manufacturing, construction, food, entertainment and recreation has been badly impacted whereas in sectors like agriculture, textile, electrical equipment, education and healthcare services, the demand is not so affected,” it said, adding that in order to calculate the impact on demand, correlations between demand, lockdown and spread were taken into account.

The white paper captures sector specific strengths, market trends, opportunities, technology imperatives in five sectors crucial to the country’s perspective — Health, Manufacturing, Information and Communications Technology & Tele-medicines, Electronics, Agriculture & Food processing  — at a macro level. TIFAC Director Pradeep Srivastava said the document will help understand, evaluate and define the impact of the pandemic on the Indian economy and provide policymakers and public with the guidance that can be taken to mitigate the widespread economic shock and boost the Indian economy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GDP Indian economy RBI
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp