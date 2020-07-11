STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Locust swarms: Centre takes various measures to prevent crop losses

Indian Air Force also has conducted trials in anti-locust operation by using a Mi-17 helicopter and the results are encouraging.

Published: 11th July 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer shows dead locusts at a farm after spraying of pesticides by an agriculture department team, on locust swarms, on the outskirts of Ajmeer

A farmer shows dead locusts at a farm after spraying of pesticides by an agriculture department team, on locust swarms, on the outskirts of Ajmeer. (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has taken various steps to control locust swarms, and carried out operations in over 1.5 lakh hectares area since April 11 to prevent crop losses.

"As per the instructions of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, continuous action is being taken to control locust swarms," an official statement said on Saturday.

Starting from April 11 till July 9, control operations have been done in 1,51,269 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana by Locust Circle Offices (LCOs), it added.

The control operations have also been done in 1,32,660 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra,  Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar by state governments.

Elaborating on the actions, the Agriculture Ministry said that in the intervening night of July 9-10, control operations were carried out at 16 places in 8 districts - Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Karauli of Rajasthan, 2 places in Bhuj district of Gujarat and at 1 place each in Auraiya and Etawah districts of Uttar Pradesh by LCOs.

Besides this, respective state agriculture department/s also carried out control operations at 1 place in Alwar district in Rajasthan; and at 1 place each in Auraiya and Etawah districts of Uttar Pradesh against small groups and scattered population of locusts.

"Presently, 60 control teams with spray vehicles are deputed /deployed in State of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and more than 200 Central Government personnel are engaged in locust control operations. In addition, 20 spray equipments have now been received," the statement said.

To strengthen the control capacity, procurement of 55 additional vehicles has been done.

Further, five companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides.

A Bell helicopter has been deployed in Rajasthan for use in Scheduled Desert Area as per the need.

The Bell helicopter conducted anti-locust spraying aerial spraying operation in Bhopalgarh and Shekhala area of Jodhpur.

Indian Air Force also has conducted trials in anti-locust operation by using a Mi-17 helicopter and the results are encouraging.

"Swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts are active in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Karauli of Rajasthan; Bhuj district of Gujarat and Auraiya and Etawah districts of Uttar Pradesh," the statement said.

No significant crop losses have been reported in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana.

However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan.

As per the Food and Agriculture Organisation's Locust Status Update on July 3, the ministry said that many spring-bred swarms migrated to the Indo-Pak border before the monsoon rains.

Some remained in the east to northern states of India and a few groups reached Nepal.

The forecast is that these swarms will return to Rajasthan with the start of the monsoon in coming days to join other swarms still arriving from Iran and Pakistan, which is expected to be supplemented by swarms from the Horn of Africa in about mid-July, it added.

Early breeding has occurred along the Indo-Pak border where substantial hatching and band formation will take place in July.

This will cause the first-generation summer swarms to form in mid-August, the ministry said.

Weekly virtual meet on Desert Locust of South-West Asian countries (Afghanistan, India, Iran and Pakistan) is being organised by the FAO.

15 virtual meetings of the technical officers of South West Asian countries have taken place so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Locust attack Narendra Singh Tomar crop losses farmers agriculture
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp