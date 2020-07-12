STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Highways Ministry asks NIC to capture FASTag details before vehicle registration

The fitment of FASTag in new vehicles at the time of sales of vehicles of category M and N, was made mandatory in 2017.

Published: 12th July 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza

A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday said it has decided to ensure capturing of FASTag details while registering or issuing fitness certificate to vehicles all over the country.

In a letter addressed to NIC, with copies to all the states and UTs, the ministry has informed that full integration of National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) with VAHAN portal has been achieved, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The VAHAN system is now getting all information on FASTags through VIN/VRN (vehicle identification number/ vehicle registration number), it added.

FASTag employs radio frequency identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments on national highways directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it.

A prepaid tag, fixed on vehicles' windscreen, allows automated deduction of toll charges, and lets any vehicle pass through a toll plaza with zero human contact.

"As such, the ministry has asked to ensure capturing FASTag details while registering new vehicles, as also while issuing fitness certificates to vehicles plying under national permit," the statement said.

The fitment of FASTag in new vehicles at the time of sales of vehicles of category M and N, was made mandatory in 2017.

"But the integration with bank account or they being activated was being avoided by citizens, which would be checked now.

Fitment of FASTag is to ensure that vehicles crossing the National Highway fee plazas use electronic medium of FASTag payment, and cash payment is avoided.

"This usage and promotion of FASTag will also be effective to minimising possibilities of spreading COVID at NH Toll Plazas," the statemenr said.

The ministry had issued a Gazette notification in November 2017, on this scheme.

A total of 1.68 crore FASTags have been issued across the country till the beginning of May 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Highways Ministry FASTag fitness certificate vehicle registration
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp