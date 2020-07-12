STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Leaving ICF surprised, international companies stay away from Vande Bharat express tender

Earlier, the train manufacturing faced controversy after a section of railways officials raised complaints against ICF officials citing procedural lapses.

Published: 12th July 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express (File Photo | PTI)

By Anbuselvan B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has invited bids for procurement of electric traction kits for Train 18, the country’s first self-propelled train without locomotives.

However, none of the top international coach making companies have participated in the bidding.

Sources privy to the issue said it's a huge embarrassment for ICF that its product did not attract bidders from top international brands.

Train 18 was manufactured by ICF, which is owned by the Indian Railways, with over 80 percent indigenous materials and was rolled out in October 2018 amidst much fanfare.

The train, which was later rechristened as Vande Bharat express, was introduced between New Delhi and Varanasi in February last year. A few months later, the second train was introduced between New Delhi and Katra.  

However, the train manufacturing faced controversy after a section of railways officials raised complaints against ICF officials citing procedural lapses and changes in the specification of the trains. Followed by this, the railway board ordered ICF to stop the production of Train 18 rakes temporarily.

In November 2019, the railway board gave a go-ahead to ICF to resume the manufacturing of this semi high-speed train.

Subsequently, the ICF had called for bids for procuring electric traction kits for 44 train sets. Each set of trains has got 16 coaches.

Interestingly, none of the international coach manufacturing companies including Alstom, Bombardier, Talgo, Mitsubishi or Siemens have participated in the bidding which was opened recently.

The coach production cost was estimated at several hundred crores. "A total of six companies – a Chinese based joint venture and five Indian companies have participated in the bidding process. The process of finalising the bidder just started," said an official from ICF.  The successful bidder has to supply the propulsion system for manufacturing 44 train sets of Train 18.

"Besides erecting the electrical traction sets as per the specification given by ICF, the bidding company had to maintain the electrical parts for the period of five years," added the official.  But it has come as a surprise that the top international companies stayed away.

An official source explained the reason as, "Foreign companies including Bombardier, Siemens and CAF used to participate in the bidding for coach production in ICF. The changes made in the specifications of Train 18 as per the directions from Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) has made the product less attractive for many capable companies."

"The bidders asked to supply assembled bogies which are not connected with electrics and specifications of Roof Mounted AC Package Unit (RMPU) also altered making it difficult practically. As a result, international companies stayed away from the tender process."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Integral Coach Factory ICF Train 18 Vande Bharat Express
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp