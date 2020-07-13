STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Larsen & Toubro inducts Subramanian Sarma as executive director for its energy business

Sarma, who is currently CEO and Managing Director of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, will serve as whole-time director and senior executive vice president of L&T Energy

Published: 13th July 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has inducted Subramanian Sarma as executive director and also elevated apex-level management executives SV Desai and T Madhava Das to the board.

Sarma, who is currently CEO and Managing Director of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, will serve as whole-time director and senior executive vice president of L&T Energy.

From August 19, 2020, he will hold board level responsibility for L&T’s power business, in addition to his current responsibility in the hydrocarbon business. Desai and Das will be board members with immediate effect.

Desai will serve as whole-time director and senior executive vice president of civil infrastructure while Das will be designated as whole-time director and senior executive vice president (utilities) and look after power transmission and distribution and wet and effluent water treatment business.

S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & Managing Director, L&T said: “Internationally, the hydrocarbon and power businesses are generally viewed as a cluster and L&T will now adopt the same integrated strategy. Mr. Sarma’s experience and business insights especially in the intensively competitive Gulf markets are going to add great value to our energy thrust. Both Mr. Desai and Mr. Madhava Das bring to the Board their expertise and competence across diverse fields both in the domestic and overseas markets, that will add a cutting edge as we look to take our company’s business to the next level."
   

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Larsen & Toubro Subramanian Sarma
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp