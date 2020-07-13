Larsen & Toubro inducts Subramanian Sarma as executive director for its energy business

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has inducted Subramanian Sarma as executive director and also elevated apex-level management executives SV Desai and T Madhava Das to the board.

Sarma, who is currently CEO and Managing Director of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, will serve as whole-time director and senior executive vice president of L&T Energy.

From August 19, 2020, he will hold board level responsibility for L&T’s power business, in addition to his current responsibility in the hydrocarbon business. Desai and Das will be board members with immediate effect.

Desai will serve as whole-time director and senior executive vice president of civil infrastructure while Das will be designated as whole-time director and senior executive vice president (utilities) and look after power transmission and distribution and wet and effluent water treatment business.

S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & Managing Director, L&T said: “Internationally, the hydrocarbon and power businesses are generally viewed as a cluster and L&T will now adopt the same integrated strategy. Mr. Sarma’s experience and business insights especially in the intensively competitive Gulf markets are going to add great value to our energy thrust. Both Mr. Desai and Mr. Madhava Das bring to the Board their expertise and competence across diverse fields both in the domestic and overseas markets, that will add a cutting edge as we look to take our company’s business to the next level."

