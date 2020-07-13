STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tomato prices further rise to Rs 70 per kg in Delhi

Bigbasket was selling tomatoes in the range of Rs 60-66 per kg and Grofers at Rs Rs 53-55 per kg on Sunday.

Published: 13th July 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

tomatoes price, tomato trade

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retail tomato prices further rose to Rs 70 per kg on Sunday in the national capital due to tight supply of the key kitchen staple during the lean period, a trade report said.

Prices have firmed up Rs 10 per kg on a weekly basis since June 1, not only in the unorganised retail markets in Delhi, but also at Safal retail vegetable outlets of Mother Dairy and etailers Bigbasket and Grofers.

Bigbasket was selling tomatoes in the range of Rs 60-66 per kg and Grofers at Rs Rs 53-55 per kg on Sunday.

In the unorganised markets, tomatoes were available around Rs 70 per kg depending on the quality and locality, traders said.

They said prices are ruling high even in the wholesale mandis where arrivals are not robust in the last few weeks from the producing states.

Traders also mentioned that rise in COVID-19 cases in producing states of Southern India has restricted harvesting of the crop in some pockets.

The Union Consumer Affairs Ministry data shows a sharp increase in prices of tomato not only in Delhi but also in the neighbouring states.

Last week, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the price volatility in tomatoes was due to lean season and the commodity being highly perishable.

Experts said prices of tomatoes normally shoot up during the lean period and the last five year's data show the same trend.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are the states with deficit tomato production in the country.

They depend on surplus producing states for supplies.The country produces about 19.73 million tonnes of tomato annually, while the consumption is about 11.51 million tonnes, as per the official data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tomato Tomato prices
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp