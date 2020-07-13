STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vodafone-Idea moves telecom tribunal over Trai's objection on priority plan promising faster speeds

The regulator had written to the two operators -- Airtel and Vodafone Idea -- over the weekend questioning them about their individual plans that promised faster speeds to certain priority users.

Published: 13th July 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone-Idea (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea on Monday approached the telecom tribunal TDSAT against the sectoral regulator Trai's missive to put on hold its plan that promised faster speeds to certain priority users, according to sources.

Sources privy to the development said that the telecom operator has filed a petition in the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), challenging Trai's move and has requested for an early hearing on the matter.

On Saturday, Trai had asked Vodafone Idea as well as Bharti Airtel to put on hold specific plans that promised faster speeds to certain priority users, as the regulator questioned the telcos on whether network preference to specific customers came at the cost of deterioration of services for other subscribers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also asked the two operators to withhold the specific plan in the interim period while the issue is being examined.

The regulator had written to the two operators -- Airtel and Vodafone Idea -- over the weekend questioning them about their individual plans that promised faster speeds to certain priority users.

Trai questioned the priority being given to high-paying customers in those specific plans.

The regulator asked the operators how they are protecting the interest of other general subscribers.

An email query sent to Vodafone Idea on its appeal in the TDSAT did not elicit a response.

Under Trai's scanner is Vodafone Idea (VIL) postpaid plan, REDX, promising up to 50 per cent faster data speed, besides other benefits and privileges.

A VIL source, who did not wish to be named, had said on Sunday that the company was taken aback at Trai's letter over the weekend asking it to block the plan without any opportunity to respond on an important matter such as tariff.

The company source had then said that the REDX plan was filed with Trai in November 2019 and further modifications to the plan were, once again, duly filed in the month of May 2020.

The plan has been in the market for last eight months and customers are already on-boarded.

The VIL source said that the company is of the view that there is no violation of tariff regulation on this plan.

The source had gone to the extent of saying that the company was surprised with the haste in which this action has been taken which can lead to inconvenience to customers.

On Sunday, a Vodafone Idea spokesperson had said that Vodafone REDX plan offers a range of benefits including unlimited data, calls, premium content, international roaming pack etc.

for our valued postpaid customers who want more".

"VIL is committed to serve its customers with the best in class offerings and high speed 4G data across all markets.

VIL's fastest 4G speed in many markets including metros has been verified by global testing agencies such as Ookla and OpenSignal amongst others, the VIL spokesperson had said.

It is learnt that Trai has given Airtel seven days to respond to its questions.

On July 6, Bharti Airtel had announced it will give preference to platinum mobile customers, who pay Rs 499 and above per month for post-paid connection, on its 4G network.

The platinum customers will get better 4G speed on Bharti Airtel network compared to other customers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vodafone Idea Trai Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp