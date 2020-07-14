STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airtel launches Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing platform; teams up with Verizon

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

Telecom major Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's second largest mobile operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of video conferencing platform 'Airtel BlueJeans' in partnership with US telecom giant Verizon.

"Airtel BlueJeans is a secure, safe platform and we are committed to end user privacy," Bharti Airtel CEO, India and South Asia, Gopal Vittal said at a conference.

The platform can accommodate 50,000 attendees, and is simple and intuitive to use, Vittal said.

The "first port of call" for the offering is enterprise, Vittal said, but added that the company would also be looking at packaging it for small office.

"And there is no reason why we will not look at bundling it with home broadband to home users," he said.

Hosting of data will take place in India and the company is committed to enterprise grade security and privacy of customers, he added.

The offering will be free for the first three months, after which "very competitive" price will be charged, Vittal said.

With the latst move, Airtel takes on competiition from Zoom and JioMeet.

