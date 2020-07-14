STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Apparel exporters’ body calls for sealing free-trade pacts expeditiously

The Council pointed out that Indian apparel exports have a duty disadvantage of 9.6 per cent in the EU market as compared to competitors like Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Published: 14th July 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has urged the Centre to expedite free trade agreements (FTA) with high potential markets such as the European Union, UK, US,Australia and Canada which could lead to exports doubling in three years’ time.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AEPC chairman, A Sakthivel said that India’s principal export markets, including the US, the UK and Europe, were badly impacted due to the pandemic. Seeking a review of India’s trade pacts with these countries, Sakthivel pointed out the recently, Vietnam, too, concluded a FTA with the EU and most competitors were leveraging such FTAs in a big way to enhance their cost competitiveness. “An important area that can supplement your efforts in this direction is improving export competitiveness through a comprehensive review of India’s trade agreements, through a fast-tracked mechanism, with EU, UK, US, Australia and Canada,” he wrote in the letter.

The Council pointed out that Indian apparel exports have a duty disadvantage of 9.6 per cent in the EU market as compared to competitors like Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Most of these countries get duty concessions under schemes such as Generalised System of Preferences.

“There is an urgent need to have a level playing field in terms of market access and margin of preference in our biggest global market and to rectify the distortion that we are suffering,” Sakthivel said.
An FTA with the US, which has a 27 per cent share in India’s total garments exports, may have a significant impact on India’s apparel exports to the country as on certain items like MMF-based apparel, which India is promoting, there is a peak tariff of 28 per cent. The council also sought CEPA with Canada and Australia.

‘FTAs with EU, UK, US, Australia crucial’
Garments is one of the top export items from India. According to AEPC estimates, exports have plummeted 91 per cent and 66 per cent in April and May respectively due to the pandemic. With the bilateral free trade pacts in place, India will be able to ramp up exports significantly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FTA AEPC
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp