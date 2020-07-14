STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Expect July sales to bounce back to last year level: Hyundai

In June, 42 per cent of the total bookings for Verna were for automatic variants, Garg noted without sharing the exact number of bookings for the model so far.

Published: 14th July 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India expects its July sales to bounce back to the last year's level with the reopening of sales network and robust demand for various models, especially the recently launched new Creta.

The company, which on Tuesday introduced all new version of its premium SUV Tucson priced between Rs 22.3-27.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), also remains committed to keep offering diesel cars despite reduction in price gap between petrol and diesel.

"In terms of sales in June we reached 75 per cent of the retails as compared with last year level and in July we are hoping to reach 90-100 per cent of last year level. I think it shows a very positive sign, it shows resilience of Indian auto industry," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg told PTI in an interview.

He said few setbacks were there in the market due to lockdowns in some pockets but those were being negated by strong pull for the company's products especially the new Creta.

Garg said diesel cars continued to do well despite the gap between petrol and diesel reducing across several regions in the country.

"Success of diesel in the Creta, Verna and Venue has very clearly showcased that Hyundai was right in continuing with diesel technology in the BS VI era," Garg noted.

He further said: "Price gap between petrol and diesel is reducing in some markets, at the same time I think a customer buys diesel vehicle for fun to drive component and for better fuel efficiency."

He noted that the robust demand for Hyundai diesel cars is also linked with the overall quality of the products.

"The entire product like Creta is so good,  so it is not only about the diesel engine but it is like a diesel engine in a great product, that's why customers are buying," Garg said.

He added that the company is focussing on petrol cars as well and the introduction of turbo petrol engine is the proof of that approach. He said sales of diesel trims of Creta continue to grow.

"It (share of diesel Creta) started with 50-55 per cent and now we are cumulatively at 56 per cent. In last few months we are adding more diesel bookings. In June, of the total Creta bookings, 59 per cent were for diesel trims," Garg said.

So, very clearly customers are there for diesel and they are coming to Hyundai, he noted. Garg said that even in Verna, one third of the customers were picking up diesel trims. "So a good diesel engine will be preferred even by sedan customers. Of course, in SUVs the penetration is much higher, it always has been the case. So I can say there is strong diesel pull in sedans as well," he noted.

When asked about increased competition in the mid sized sedan segment with the launch of all new City, Garg said Verna continued to do well with its range of engines and features.

He said customers were preferring automatic transmissions and with Verna having such technology in both petrol and diesel, its share in the segment is set to increase further.

In June, 42 per cent of the total bookings for Verna were for automatic variants, Garg noted without sharing the exact number of bookings for the model so far.

For Creta, the company has already received over 45,000 bookings, with 30 per cent for automatics, he said.

Commenting on the new Tucson, Garg said the model has done very well in the international markets with cumulative sales of over 65 lakh units and it was time that it received same kind of appreciation in India as well.

"It is the right time to launch the new Tucson in the country. There are over five lakh Creta buyers in the country who are looking to upgrade to a premium SUV, this is where Tucson comes in the picture," he said.

The new Tucson comes with BSVI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains. The SUV now comes with 2 litre diesel engine mated to a 8 speed automatic transmission. The 2 litre petrol trims feature six speed automatic transmission.

The petrol trims are priced at Rs 22.3 lakh and Rs 23.52 lakh while the diesel variants are tagged at Rs 25.56 lakh, Rs 25.56 lakh and Rs 27.03 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Besides a range of safety equipment, the new Tucson comes with features like power adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and a range of connected features.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyundai Motor Creta SUV
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp