First non-Indian-origin CEO hails Wipro, company says will continue hiring fresh talent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wipro's first non-Indian-origin CEO Thierry Delaporte, who took over recently, said the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major's work culture is different from the rest of the companies and 67% of the firm's profit is allocated to humanitarian activities.

Delaporte, who is currently the highest-paid CEO in the Indian IT industry, said in an earnings call that he is proud to be associated with an organization like Wipro apart from being the technology leader has also done admirable work in other areas.

Wipro's Q1, FY21 net profit reported a flat growth by 0.1 % YoY at Rs 2,390-crore. The consolidated revenue of the company stood at Rs 14,913 crore, an increase by 1.3% YoY, compared to Rs 14,716 crore.

"I am deeply honored to lead Wipro, an extraordinary company and an exemplary corporate citizen with a deep technology heritage built on a strong foundation of values. I have great respect for the work done by the Azim Premji Foundation, its 67% economic ownership of Wipro adds greater meaning to what we do. Profitable growth will be the most important priority on my agenda. I am confident that we will be able to deliver long-term, sustainable growth in the interest of all our stakeholders," Delaporte said.

With regards to the work-from-home model, Bhanumurthy BM, Chief Operating Officer(COO) at Wipro, said that the future WFH model is going to be agile/ fluid and that currently 97% of over 1.8 lakh employees at the company are working from home. He added that the execution in implementing WFH model has been seamless and that 98% of the company's customers reported better/at par performance during the COVID pandemic.

Wipro said that it has continued to onboard the employees during the June quarter and that there was a delay in hiring the freshers due to the closure of educational institutions under lockdown. The IT major will continue recruiting talent in next two quarters in a phase-wise manner.

The IT services exporter said that its major deal wins continued during the quarter and it added five clients (under 20 million and more) bracket in Q1, FY21. Wipro also announced that it will acquire Brazil-based IVIA Serviços de Informática Ltda for about $22.4 million (about Rs 169 crore).

