STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Federal Bank's standalone net profit rises 4.3 per cent to Rs 401 crore in June quarter

In value terms, the gross NPAs stood at Rs 3,655.59 crore, against Rs 3,394.69 crore.Net NPAs came down to 1.22 per cent (Rs 1,477.46 crore), from 1.49 per cent (Rs 1,672.82 crore).

Published: 15th July 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Federal Bank on Wednesday reported a marginal 4.3 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 400.77 crore for the first quarter ended June.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 384.21 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2019-20. Its total income during April-June 2020 increased to Rs 3,932.52 crore as compared with Rs 3,620.82 crore in the year-ago period, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's interest income rose to Rs 3,444.15 crore, compared with Rs 3,229.30 crore a year ago. However, income from other sources jumped to Rs 488.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter, from Rs 391.52 crore.

Provisioning for bad loans and contingencies increased to Rs 394.62 crore, from Rs 192.04 crore a year ago. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans, as proportion to gross advances, fell marginally to 2.96 per cent as on June 30, 2020, compared with 2.99 per cent by the end of June 2019.

In value terms, the gross NPAs stood at Rs 3,655.59 crore, against Rs 3,394.69 crore.Net NPAs came down to 1.22 per cent (Rs 1,477.46 crore), from 1.49 per cent (Rs 1,672.82 crore).

Federal Bank said that in addition to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-mandated provisions due to COVID-19, the bank as a prudent measure made an additional provision in the June 2020 quarter.

"As a prudent measure, during the current quarter, the bank has made an additional provision of Rs 93 crore (Rs 63.03 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020) and a net writeback of Rs 17.81 crore, against the likely impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in respect of exposure of the bank to certain specified sectors based on the assessment of presently available information," it said.

The aggregate provision against the likely impact of COVID-19, including the RBI-mandated provision, stands at Rs 186.30 crore as on June 30, 2020, it added. Shares of Federal Bank on Wednesday closed at Rs 49.85 on the BSE, down 2.45 per cent from the previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Federal Bank Quarterly results
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp