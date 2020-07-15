STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jio announces homegrown 5G network, to partner with Google for affordable 5G phones

The target for Reliance Jio over the next three years would be to connect half a billion mobile customers, a billion smart sensors and 50 million home and business establishments.

Published: 15th July 2020 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani announced on Wednesday that Reliance Jio has developed a complete 5G network solution, which can be ready for field deployment as early as next year. The network's rollout, however, is likely to depend on the government's 5G policy and most critically, the 5G spectrum auction which was supposed to be conducted this year, industry experts say. 

"Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. It will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment next year," Ambani said, speaking at Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) annual general meeting. 

According to Ambani, Jio is well prepared to deal with the 5G network roll-out with its solutions. 

Jio Platforms -- the RIL unit which has attracted over Rs 1.52 lakh crore in investment over the past few months -- has developed various capabilities in partnership with over 20 start-ups. These spread across areas like 4G, 5G, Cloud computing, Devices and OS, Big Data, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Natural Language Understanding and Computer Vision, Ambani noted. 

"Using these technologies, we can create compelling solutions across multiple industry verticals like media, financial services, new commerce, education, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, smart manufacturing and smart mobility," he said. Ambani also stressed that the goal of Jio Platforms was to develop original, captive intellectual property. 

ALSO READ | Mukesh Ambani tops Warren Buffett, now the eighth richest person in the world

The target for Reliance Jio over the next three years would be to connect half a billion mobile customers, a billion smart sensors and 50 million home and business establishments. "We have fully kickstarted five accelerators of growth of digital connectivity: Mobile broadband, JioFiber, Jio's enterprise broadband, broadband for SMEs, and Jio's Narrowband Internet-of-Things (NBIoT)," Ambani said. 

The AGM also saw several other updates from the oil-to-telecom giant, not the least of which is a $4.5 billion investment into Jio Platforms on the part of Google. The Google-Jio partnership will also build affordable 5G smartphones. 

Jio's efforts to branch out into almost every facet of the digital ecosystem in India also saw it showcase a virtual reality wearable solution in the form of JioGlass. Very similar to Google's Google Glass in utility, if not looks, the JioGlass solution will allow 3D interactions and holographic content. 

According to the firm, JioGlass weighs just 75 gm and is enabled with customisable audio features. The device will be attached to a smartphone in a manner similar to how earphones now are. 

However, RIL did not reveal any details of when the device will be available on the market and what its price tag is likely to be. 

Ambani also admitted that the keenly-watched deal to sell a stake in its oil business to Saudi Arabian oil firm Aramco has not met its original timelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said that Reliance was "committed to a long-term partnership" with Aramco. 

While he did not give any further details on whether the deal is still on track, he did add that RIL would spin its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business into a separate subsidiary "to facilitate multiple partnership opportunities". The process is expected to be completed by early next year, he added. 

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani RIL Jio Google.
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp