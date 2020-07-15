STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki to recall 134,885 units of WagonR and Baleno due to faulty fuel pump

Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki  authorized dealers in due course of time, MSIL said. 

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki  (MSIL) on Wednesday announced to voluntarily undertake a recall for WagonR (1 Litre) manufactured between November 15th 2018 and October 15th 2019 and Baleno (Petrol) manufactured between January 8th 2019 and November 4th 2019.

The recall will cover 134,885 vehicles of both these models. The Company said it will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the Fuel Pump.  Faulty part will be replaced, free of cost. 

Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki  authorized dealers in due course of time, MSIL said.

ALSO READ: Toyota recalls 6,500 units of Glanza to replace faulty fuel pumps

Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company websites www.marutisuzuki.com (for WagonR) and www.nexaexperience.com (for Baleno) and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 or MBH, followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle has any issues and follow the instructions. 

The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.

