STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

As urban biz lags, rural India drives recovery from pandemic fallout

The Indian economy is being stirred to life, but it’s not consumption of fancy cars or glitzy smartphones that’s driving growth. 

Published: 16th July 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy

For representational purpose.

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian economy is being stirred to life, but it’s not consumption of fancy cars or glitzy smartphones that’s driving growth. Instead, rural India is leading from the front with demand picking up faster than urban areas. With job and income losses expected to be intense in metros, discretionary spends will take a severe knock. A higher rural spend is then expected to neutralise the consumption shock, at least this fiscal.  

This is a complete departure from the past which saw three recessions-all of which were caused by agricultural sector setbacks. Then, urban demand, private investment and consumption, and government expenditure collectively put the economy back on track. This time, however, that heavy lifting is being done by the rural economy, which accounts for a 49 per cent of the GDP. 

“We believe rural demand will lead overall demand improvement in India in FY21,” noted Anubhuti Sahay, Head, South Asia Economic Research (India), Standard Chartered Bank. Evidence is visible from tractor sales that grew by 12 per cent in June y-o-y, having contracted 80 per cent in April. Similarly, area sown under summer crops in June was double that of the same period last year. So was fertiliser consumption that grew sharply at 71 per cent in April-June as against 20 per cent last year. 

What gives? The front-loading of government expenditure, a favourable start to the monsoon, an early onset of summer sowing season and job creation (and wages) touching a record high under MGNREGA are some elements reviving demand. Notably, of the 40 million rural families that demanded work under the MGNREGA, 33 million received work in June quarter-7 times the average in FY20. In contrast, urban unemployment remains in double digits, with a lower labour force participation rate, according to CMIE data. 

Interestingly, government spending on MGNREGA in April-May was more than double that of last year. “The central government has also scaled up spending on rural development programmes with spending in April and May up 2.3 times versus the same period last year,” noted Tanvee Gupta Jain, Economist, UBS Securities India. 

Meanwhile, the worst isn’t behind us and analysts expect the current quarter to witness a deeper contraction. It’s only in Q3 that growth will likely normalise, but much depends on the government’s fiscal push. “We believe there is still some fiscal space available which could be used to boost domestic demand once uncertainty eases. We also expect the Monetary Policy Committee to ease policy rates by another 50 bps in FY21, taking repo rate to 3.5% along with other prudent macro measures to support the financial sector,” said Gupta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian economy rural India MGNREGA
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp