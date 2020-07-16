STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 impact: Jewellery retailers take up digital channel to boost sales

The online gold market in India accounts for just 1-2 per cent of overall gold sales in terms of value and during the third quarter calendar year 2019.

Published: 16th July 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jewellery retailers in India are re-evaluating their brick and mortar business model and implementing omni-channel approach with an enhanced digital strategy to boost sales, says a report.

The World Gold Council in a report titled 'Online gold market in India' said the COVID-19 disruption has caused jewellery retailers India to re-evaluate their existing business model and noted that online retail adoption accelerated during COVID-19 across categories.

"Though relatively nascent at 1-2 per cent, the online gold market in India is witnessing an enormous push from both digital players who see this as an opportunity and large jewellers who see this as a necessary supplement to their brick and mortar model," WGC Managing Director, India, Somasundaram PR said.

He further said, gold jewellery retailers need to improve the end-to-end jewellery purchase experience and establish the 'loyalty loop' with consumers.

The online gold market in India accounts for just 1-2 per cent of overall gold sales in terms of value and during the third quarter calendar year 2019, only 17 per cent of urban gold jewellery purchases and 3 per cent of rural gold jewellery purchases were made online, the report stated.

"Jewellery buying, on most occasions, is a well-planned, family decision involving months and years of savings, therefore, online experience has to reflect this long-term engagement and cannot sustain as simple transactional market-place," Somasundaram said.

He further noted that for retailers, creating a seamless experience integrating offline and online channels will be critical to attract more consumers and differentiate between online gold buying and buying a gold ETF (electronic traded fund).

The report further said that consumers between 18 to 45 years account for 70-80 per cent of online sales, while those over 45 years account for 20-30 per cent.

The average ticket size of online gold jewellery purchase is Rs 25,000-30,000 and is purchased for daily wear (50 per cent) and festivals or gifting (50 per cent), the report said adding online sales of gold bars and coins are popular during auspicious festive days like Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras.

Some of the barriers for online gold sales that prevent potential buyers from completing online purchase include, desire to hold or touch the product, to have the product right away, returns policy worries, price concerns, lack of awareness and understanding about Internet Investment Gold (IIG) in India, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JEwellery COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp