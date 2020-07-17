STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

I-T refunds worth Rs 71,229 cr issued to 21.24 lakh taxpayers during April 8-July 11

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) further asked taxpayers to provide immediate response to emails of the department for quick processing of their refunds. 

Published: 17th July 2020 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax Office

Income Tax Office (Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth Rs 71,229 crore to over 21 lakh taxpayers during April 8 to July 11.

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds of Rs 24,603 crore issued to 19.79 lakh individuals and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 46,626 crore to over 1.45 lakh taxpayers during this period.

"It is further emphasised that all the refund related cleaning up of the tax demands is being taken up on priority and is likely to be completed by August 31, 2020," an official statement said.

It said that the government has laid great emphasis on providing tax related services to the taxpayers without any hassles and is aware that during these difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic, many of the taxpayers are waiting to see that their tax demands and refunds reach finality as quickly as possible, the statement added.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) further asked taxpayers to provide immediate response to emails of the department for quick processing of their refunds. 

"A quick response from the taxpayer in this regard would facilitate the I-T Department to process their refunds expeditiously. Many taxpayers have submitted their responses electronically for rectification, appeal effects or tax credits. These are being attended to in a time-bound manner. All refunds have been issued online and directly into the bank accounts of the taxpayers," the statement added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Income Tax department I-T refunds personal income tax corporate tax central board of direct taxes CBDT
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp