No impact of COVID-19 on kharif sowing; acreage up 21.20% so far: Govt

Among kharif crops, area planted to rice has increased by 18.59 per cent to 168.47 lakh hectare as on July 17 from 142.06 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.Among kharif crops, area planted to rice h

kharif crops

There has been significant increase in the planting of oilseeds and pulses so far during the ongoing kharif season. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There has been no impact of COVID-19 pandemic on kharif (summer) sowing as the total area planted to rice and other crops has increased by 21.20 per cent to 691.86 lakh hectare so far in the current season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.

The country has so far received good rainfall and water level in 123 reservoirs across the country is in good position, it said in the latest sowing data.

Sowing of kharif crops begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from June, while harvesting starts from October. Rice is the main kharif crop, besides bajra, arhar, urad, moong, groundnut and soyabean.

"As on July 17, total kharif crops have been sown on 691.86 lakh hectare area against 570.86 lakh hectare area during the corresponding period of last year, thus increase in area coverage by 21.20 per cent," the ministry said.

So, there is no impact of COVID-19 on progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on date, it said.

Among kharif crops, area planted to rice has increased by 18.59 per cent to 168.47 lakh hectare as on July 17 from 142.06 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

There has been significant increase in the planting of oilseeds and pulses so far during the ongoing kharif season.

Pulses area has gone up by 32.35 per cent to 81.66 lakh hectare, from 61.70 lakh hectare, while that of oilseeds acreage has increased by 40.75 per cent to 154.95 lakh hectare compared to 110.09 lakh hectare in the said period.

Area planted to coarse cereals has increased by 12.23 per cent to 115.60 lakh hectare so far as against 103 lakh hectare a year ago.

Among cash crops, cotton area has increased by 17.28 per cent to 113.01 lakh hectare from 96.35 lakh hectare, while that of sugarcane area to 51.28 lakh hectare from 50.82 lakh hectare in the said period.

Jule and mesta area has increased marginally to 6.88 lakh hectare so far in this kharif season from 6.84 lakh hectare.

According to the ministry, the country has received good rainfall at 338.3 mm against a normal of 308.4 mm as on July 16.

As per the Central Water Commission water level in 123 reservoirs was 150 per cent of the last year and 133 per cent of the average in last ten years. 

