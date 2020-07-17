STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ola converts fumigation centres into safety zones

All vehicle interiors are thoroughly wiped down in front of the drivers to instill proper sanitisation process before every trip, Ola said.

Published: 17th July 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cab aggregator Ola has converted its fumigation centres into safety zones to help drivers take care of all the safety prerequisites for their rides amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has announced Rs 500 crore commitment towards various safety initiatives, and plans to set up over 500 fumigation centres across the country under its 'Ride Safe India' initiative in view of the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

"In many ways, our driver-partners are operating like frontline workers and are facilitating essential mobility for citizens across the country. We are committed to providing them access to high-quality solutions," Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian said.

The safety zones follow various procedures, including cab audits to ensure availability of safety equipment such as masks, hand sanitiser, and disinfectant liquid.

Apart from noting down drivers' temperature, a health-status check via Aarogya Setu app is also performed there. Drivers temperature is updated on the Ola platform so customers can see it in real-time.

Free vehicle fumigation by trained personnel using hospital-grade equipment every 48 hours, at no cost, is also provided, it added.

To ensure every driver and vehicle undergoes a check every 48 hours, Ola sends regular notifications to drivers along with location details of the nearest Safety Zone.

Vehicles are automatically off-roaded from the Ola platform in case the 48 hour window isn't met, it noted.

