STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Shakedeal aims to grow at 300 per cent this fiscal

In the lockdown months, PPE as a category was contributing 60-70% to sales; however, that figure has now rationalised to around 30%., Shakedeal MD Akshay said.

Published: 19th July 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Akash Hegde , co-founder and MD of shakedeal

On the back of strong demand for personal protective equipments and a faster rebound across categories, Bengaluru based B2B sourcing and selling platform Shakedeal said it aims to grow at 300 per cent this fiscal. 

"We have managed to grow 300% compounded annually for the last two years now and seem to be well positioned to clock similar growth this fiscal as well. It is our hedged portfolio of categories that has allowed us to stay ahead of the curve and ensure that we can navigate these troubled times effectively," Akshay Hegde, Co-founder and MD of Shakedeal, said.

He informed that while they always had health and safety as a category, they had to quickly ramp up the category once COVID-19 struck. 

"In the lockdown months, PPE as a category was contributing 60-70% to sales; however, that figure has now rationalised to around 30%. While PPE continues to be contributing significantly to the business, we are now seeing healthy sales coming in from our MRO, gifting and office supply verticals as well," Hegde said.

Founded in 2016 by brothers Akshay and Akash Hegde, and their friend, Santhosh Reddy, Shakedeal was acquired by US-based Vora Ventures, a private equity firm, in 2018. Going ahead, the firm said it will be concentrating on acquiring new customers, strengthening relationships with existing clients and improving technology offerings. 

When asked about the impact of Covid-19 on operations, Hegde said the sudden lockdown imposed due to covid-19 impacted business and movement of goods initially. "Because offices were shut, business took a hit during the first month of lockdown. However, as clients started working at 20-30% capacity, we saw demand getting back to normal. By June, we were back to pre-covid levels of business," he said. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
shakedeal coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp