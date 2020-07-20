STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon to export USD 10 billion Make in India products by 2025: Jeff Bezos

Amazon’s cumulative export sales in 2019 grew by 100% touching Rs 8,000 crore, the e-tailer’s country head, India and Senior-Vice President, Amit Agarwal said.

Published: 20th July 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. (File photo| AP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Amazon chief and World’s richest man, Jeff Bezos has said that the e-commerce giant will export Make in India products worth $10 billion by 2025 as the company released 3rd edition of its annual e-commerce exports report on Monday.

“We are going to use Amazons global footprint to export $10 billion Make in India goods by 2025,” Bezos said in a statement. The Amazon head during his January visit to India had announced a $1 billion investment in digitizing India’s Small and medium businesses  which contribute 48% to the country’s total exports.

Amazon’s cumulative export sales in 2019 grew by 100% touching $2 billion ( Rs 8,000 crore), the e-tailer’s country head, India and Senior-Vice President, Amit Agarwal said. Sharing a few success stories among 60,000 sellers who have been able to export their products using Amazon platform, Agarwal added that the e-commerce firm remains committed to its pledge of digitizing 10 million MSMEs, enabling 1 million incremental jobs and driving $10 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025.

Agarwal said that despite the COVID pandemic disrupting the businesses, thousands of Indian businesses exported products globally in 2-3 months of the crisis. “It took three years for the program to hit exports of $1B and now it has grown 100% to hit the next $1B in less than 18 months. With this, Indian MSMEs and brands using Amazon Global Selling to export worldwide, have crossed $2 billion in cumulative sales,” he added.

Amazon, Vice President, Seller Services, Gopal Pillai said that the e-commerce firm will submit a detailed proposal to the Indian government after the Union Minister for MSMes, Nitin Gadkari sought details from the firm on the businesses that have been able to grow over the years using the online marketplace. Pillai added that at least 8 lakh artisans in India are now selling various hand made products on the marketplace under Amazon Karigar programme.

At a time when the Indian government is mulling to formulate an e-commerce policy for India, Gadkari said that MSMes are pivotal to the growth of Indian economy and needs more FDI to boost the exports. The minister also urged the e-commerce giant to differentiate the products sold on the platform according to micro, small and medium sectors as well as based on the industries they cater to. He added that a marketplace like Amazon will be essential to take growth story of India’s small businesses overseas as also provide the global exposure to Indian products.

As the slogans of Aatmanirbhar Bharat ( self sufficient India) and Vocal for local gain momentum throughout the country, India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani has also announced his foray into the e-commerce space with the launch of JioMart that is operational across 200 cities in the country. Ambani has roped in Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg to tap the MSME sector in India by piloting a project that also includes digital payments through Whatsapp

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jeff Bezos Amazon
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp