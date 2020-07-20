IndiGo to lay off 10% of its workforce amid COVID-19 crisis

By Online Desk

Low-cost carrier Indigo will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, announced CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

"From where things stand currently, it is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations. After carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, it is clear that we will need to bid a painful adieu to 10 per cent of our workforce," he said.

As on March 31, 2019, the airline had 23,531 employees on its payroll.

Earlier, Air India said it had started the process of identifying employees, based on various factors like efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for up to five years.