STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

June quarter results of auto companies likely to be 'dismal': Report

Auto component makers, Bharat Forge and Motherson, are also expected to report negative EBITDA margins in the first quarter of the current financial year, Jefferies said in the note.

Published: 20th July 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Cars, passenger vehicles, car, automobile, vehicles

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic auto companies, which saw a sharp decline in sales volume in the June quarter owing to COVID-19, are likely to report dismal financial performance in the first quarter of this fiscal, a research note said on Monday.

Auto makers such as Bajaj Auto Ltd, Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motor, among others, are set to announce their June quarter earnings ?in the coming days.

"Q1FY21 is expected to be one of the worst quarters for the Indian auto industry due to a sharp decline in volumes amid COVID-19," Jefferies said in a research note.

Wholesales volumes declined 74-78 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) for passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, while truck wholesales volume plunged 93 per cent during the first quarter of the current financial year, as per the note.

Tractors were relatively better with an estimated 18-20 per cent y-o-y decline during the quarter, while, two-wheeler export volumes dipped 62 per cent, the note stated.

Given this big decline in volumes amid COVID-19, the June quarter results of auto companies are likely to be "dismal," it said, adding, "we expect aggregate revenues of our covered auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to fall 71 per cent YoY in Q1FY21."

Jefferies has analysed nine companies from across segments -- Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, M&M Ltd (including MVML), TVS Motor, Motherson Sumi and Bharat Forge (standalone) for Q1 results preview.

The note also expects industry margins to weaken sharply for most companies due to the adverse operating leverage effect of lower top-line.

"We see aggregate EBITDA margin for our covered OEMs falling 11 percentage point (ppt) y-o-y (down 10 ppt Q-o-Q) in June quarter of FY21. We see Ashok Leyland and Maruti Suzuki reporting negative EBITDA margins in the quarter, but expect margins for Bajaj, Eicher (Royal Enfield), Hero MotoCorp, M&M Ltd and TVS Motor to remain positive," it said.

Auto component makers, Bharat Forge and Motherson, are also expected to report negative EBITDA margins in the first quarter of the current financial year, Jefferies said in the note.

"We expect Bajaj, Hero and Mahindra to remain profitable in Q1, but see Maruti, Eicher, Ashok, TVS, Bharat Forge and Motherson Sumi slipping into losses in the quarter," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp