Tamil Nadu government signs MoUs for Rs 10,000 crore new investments

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday signed eight new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 10,399 crore.

The cumulative investment envisaged in the projects will create 13,507 jobs across the state in solar cells, data centres and industrial parks, an official release here said.

The MoUs will bring in investments in the areas of solar cells and modules manufacturing, agrotech and iron foundry, among others.

The memoranada of understanding were signed in the presence of chief minister K Palaniswami.

Of the eight MoUs, five were signed in the presence of the CM, while three were done through video conferencing.

"The projects will be implemented in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipettai, Coimbatore, Viluppuram and Erode districts," the release said.

A high powered committee, chaired by the chief minister, will expedite various clearances and also establish a Special Investment Promotion Task Force under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, the release added.

Industries minister M C Sampath and chief secretary K Shanmugam were present during the signing of the MoUs.