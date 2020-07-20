Xiaomi India launches Redmi Note 9, says phone brings a 21% increase in performance

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday announced the launch of latest Redmi Note 9, the latest in their best-selling smartphone series. Redmi Note 9 will be available in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants for Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499 and Rs 14,999 respectively across various platforms starting on July 24, 2020.

The Redmi Note 9 predecessor, Note 8, was launched in India last year and it became the number one selling android phone globally in Q1 2020. Xiaomi expects Note 9 to replicate the success of Note 8 in the India on the back of superior configuration and lower prices than rival Samsung, OPPO and Vivo models in the category.

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, "Redmi Note 8 is the most popular Android smartphone globally, while the entire Redmi Note series has broken multiple records with over 18.5crore+ shipments as per Canalys Estimates, Smartphone Analysis, May 2020."

ALSO SEE | Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding at stores

Xiaomi also reiterated that it is one of the first adopters of the Make in India initiative and 99 per cent of its smartphones are made locally. The Chinese company has been facing a backlash since the tension between India and China peaked last month following a deadly clash of troops in the Ladakh region.

"We have seven plants across India and we have helped create 50,000 plus jobs. Our aim is to help India become a global manufacturing hub... We are committed to bring in more and more exciting devices here," Sharma said.

Talking about the phone, Xiaomi said Redmi Note 9 aims to cater to the growing need of high-performance smartphones in the segment. The performance and gaming focussed octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor features two Cortex-A75 cores clocked up to 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 1.8GHz. As compared to the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 9 brings a 21% increase in performance.

Redmi Note 9 features a quad-camera array consisting of 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. A 13MP AI selfie sensor powers the front camera.

Redmi Note 9 features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, P2i water-resistant coating, 4µm pyrolytic sheet, as well as reinforced corners to protect against accidental drops and splashes, the company said.