STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Xiaomi India launches Redmi Note 9, says phone brings a 21% increase in performance

Redmi Note 9 features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, P2i water-resistant coating, 4µm pyrolytic sheet, as well as reinforced corners to protect against accidental drops and splashes.

Published: 20th July 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Redmi Note 9

(Photo | Twitter @manukumarjain/Xiaomi)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday announced the launch of latest Redmi Note 9, the latest in their best-selling smartphone series. Redmi Note 9 will be available in  4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants for Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499 and Rs 14,999 respectively across various platforms starting on July 24, 2020. 

The Redmi Note 9 predecessor, Note 8, was launched in India last year and it became the number one selling android phone globally in Q1 2020. Xiaomi expects Note 9 to replicate the success of Note 8 in the India on the back of superior configuration and lower prices than rival Samsung, OPPO and Vivo models in the category. 

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, "Redmi Note 8 is the most popular Android smartphone globally, while the entire Redmi Note series has broken multiple records with over 18.5crore+ shipments as per Canalys Estimates, Smartphone Analysis, May 2020."

ALSO SEE | Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding at stores

Xiaomi also reiterated that it is one of the first adopters of the Make in India initiative and 99 per cent of its smartphones are made locally. The Chinese company has been facing a backlash since the tension between India and China peaked last month following a deadly clash of troops in the Ladakh region. 

"We have seven plants across India and we have helped create 50,000 plus jobs. Our aim is to help India become a global manufacturing hub... We are committed to bring in more and more exciting devices here," Sharma said. 

Talking about the phone, Xiaomi said Redmi Note 9 aims to cater to the growing need of high-performance smartphones in the segment. The performance and gaming focussed octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor features two Cortex-A75 cores clocked up to 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 1.8GHz. As compared to the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 9 brings a 21% increase in performance. 

Redmi Note 9 features a quad-camera array consisting of 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. A 13MP AI selfie sensor powers the front camera.

Redmi Note 9 features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, P2i water-resistant coating, 4µm pyrolytic sheet, as well as reinforced corners to protect against accidental drops and splashes, the company said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launch
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam Floods worsen: Death toll reaches 85 and Kaziranga inundated, more rain expected
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp