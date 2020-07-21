STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

LinkedIn announces 960 job cuts globally amid COVID-19 pandemic

The company, which is part of tech giant Microsoft, has about 1,200 employees in India.

Published: 21st July 2020 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

LinkedIn_Corporation

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation. (Photo | File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Professional networking site LinkedIn on Tuesday said it is slashing about 960 jobs globally, about six per cent of its worldwide staff, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which is part of tech giant Microsoft, has about 1,200 employees in India.

It also has a development centre in Bengaluru.

When contacted, LinkedIn did not comment on the impact of the job cuts on its India operations.

"Have made the extremely difficult decision to reduce approximately 960 roles, or about 6 per cent of our employee base, across our global sales and talent acquisition organisations (GSO and GTO) these are the only layoffs we are planning," LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky said in a note to employees.

He added that COVID-19 is having a "sustained impact" on the demand for hiring, both on the company's talent solution business and on the company in general.

"In GSO and GTO, there are roles that are no longer needed as we adjust to the reduced demand in our internal hiring and for our talent products globally," he said.

Roslansky said affected employees in North America, Brazil, and parts of APAC (Asia-Pacific) will be with the company till August 21, while impacted employees in Dubai will be there till September 29.

The company has also begun consultation with employees in Ireland, the UK and Australia about potential impacts to roles, and the company will continue to work through the process locally.

The top executive said employees who work in France, Sweden and Spain will learn more about proposed impact to roles during August, and employees in Italy will hear about proposed impacts in September.

LinkedIn said it will provide at least 10 weeks of severance pay, and its global immigration team will provide personalised support to those on company-sponsored visas.

The executive said the company will hire for newly-created roles, and work with impacted employees to explore these opportunities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LinkedIn COVID-19 job loss
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp