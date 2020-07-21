Money laundering case: Special court rejects Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's bail plea

By ANI

MUMBAI: A Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Tuesday rejected the bail plea filed by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Yes Bank-DHFL scam.

Special PMLA judge PP Rajvaidya refused to grant bail to Kapoor.

The Yes Bank founder had approached the court seeking bail submitting that the investigation in the matter is already over and most of the evidence in the case are documentary in nature.

Rana Kapoor was arrested by the investigative agency on March 7.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate have already filed chargesheets against Kapoor and other accused persons in connection with the Yes Bank-DHFL scam and money laundering case being probed by the two probe agencies respectively.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had suspended the board of directors at India's fourth-largest private bank and imposed the withdrawal limit on account holders till April 3 citing its poor financial health due to bad loans.