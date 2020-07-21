OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999, but base variant to go on sale only in September

By Express News Service

Premium Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus on Tuesday finally launched its much anticipated affordable phone - the OnePlus Nord in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB models will retail at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

Nord will go on sale via Amazon India and OnePlus.in starting August 4. However, the base 6GB + 64GB model won't be available until September.

The smartphone, which is 5G ready, comes in two colour options - Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

The new smartphone's screen has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that offers a 90hz refresh rate.

Nord is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

The Nord runs OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10.

Nord is loaded with four cameras at the back that include a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens.

For selfies and video calls, the Nord includes a 32MP primary main shooter and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide image sensor.

The phone is loaded with a 4,115-mAh battery that supports the Warp Charge 30T fast-charging technology. OnePlus claims the phone to charge from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, feels that the Nord brings the company back to its roots of providing great quality at an affordable pricing. He said that Nord hasn't compromised on the standards despite the affordable pricing it is said to have. "The Nord is as smooth as the flagship OnePlus devices," Pei insisted.

OnePlus on Tuesday also launched earbuds - the OnePlus Buds at a price tag of Rs 4,990.

