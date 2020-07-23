STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon India to have 10 more fulfillment centres

The new fulfilment centres will be set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad.

Published: 23rd July 2020 08:23 PM

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfillment network in India, with 10 new fulfillment centres and expansion of seven existing buildings.

With this expansion, Amazon India will have more than 60 fulfillment centres in 15 states, with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet, the company said in a statement.

"The increase in storage capacity is in line with our long-term commitment to invest in India and we are delighted to help Indian customers get everything they need, while keeping our customers and our workforce safe. With the expanded network of more than 60 fulfilment centres, we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay," said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India.

"Our investment in infrastructure and technology is to provide sellers with closer access to Amazon's fulfillment offerings, customers with faster delivery on a wider selection of products and help ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation and logistics," he added.

"This expansion is designed to deliver a smarter, faster and more consistent experience for its customers and sellers across the country. All new fulfillment centres will be operational before the festive season, enabling customers to stay safe at home and have what they need delivered at their doorstep," said the statement.

