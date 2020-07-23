STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus pandemic puts brakes on Air India stake sale

The government has already invited bids for strategic sale of national carrier Air India.

Published: 23rd July 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Air India flights

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Restrictions on international travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic have put the brakes on the strategic disinvestment of CPSEs like Air India, said DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday, but added that was a priority for the government to conclude it.

“Normally strategic disinvestment takes 8-9 months.... To a lot of extent, Covid has put a brake on this because international travel has virtually stopped. To some extent, we have to grant extension to some of the EoIs that we have issued. It is not that the investors are not engaged, but they want more time. Because one thing which is not open yet is international travel,” he said.

The government has already invited bids for strategic sale of national carrier Air India. However, the bid deadlines have been extended a couple of times on account of COVID-19 pandemic. For 100 per cent stake sale in Air India, the latest deadline for bid submission is now August 31. He added that the government has restructured the Expression of Interest (EoI) document for Air India to attract investors.

“We restructured the EoI of Air India with deep sense of responsibility that we will be successful this time. A lot of debt restructuring was done, rationality was brought in balance sheet, concerns of investors were met in EoI,” he said. A similar extension has also been made for the planned stake sale in BPCL.

Pandey pointed out that the government’s policy has marked a change-from selling only loss making public sector units to profit making ‘blue-eyed boys’, like BPCL. “Strategic disinvestment... completing what we have done (initiated the process) is a matter of priority. Also, building up a healthy pipeline... The idea is we are trying to give more space to the private sector in terms of brownfield investments. Once these enterprises are strategically privatised,” Pandey said at a FICCI event held in New Delhi.  

RIL uses tech muscle to raise capital

The pandemic may have thrown a spanner in the works for the government, but India’s Reliance Industries has had little trouble raising capital after the outbreak. It has used stake sales in digital unit Jio to raise a whopping Rs 1.52 lakh crore. But, Covid-19 has delayed a planned stake sales in its oil business. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air India COVID 19 COVID
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp