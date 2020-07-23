STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hindustan Unilever to retain Lipton, Brooke Bond brands in India

'The balance of Unilever’s tea brands and geographies and all tea estates have an exciting future, and this potential can best be achieved as a separate entity,' the Anglo-Dutch company said.

Published: 23rd July 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever (File Photo | Reuters)

By Sesa Sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a strategic review of its global tea business, Unilever on Thursday said it has decided to keep its operations in India and Indonesia intact, while separating the rest of the tea business into an independent entity. The decision comes at a time when the packaged consumer goods major has been failing to accelerate sales growth globally.

However, its Indian unit --- Hindustan Unilever (HUL) --- has been growing exponentially. Currently, the company is the market leader controlling more than a fifth of the tea segment in the country.

“We will retain the tea businesses in India and Indonesia and the partnership interests in the ready-to-drink tea joint ventures. The balance of Unilever’s tea brands and geographies and all tea estates have an exciting future, and this potential can best be achieved as a separate entity," the Anglo-Dutch company said in a statement.

The tea portfolio, which includes brands such as Brooke Bond, Red Label, 3 Roses, Taaza, Taj Mahal and Lipton, is one of the largest within HUL’s food and refreshment (F&R) business and has delivered strong double-digits growth during the first quarter of the current financial year with consumption shifting ‘In-home’ and demand for immunity boosters rising.

“Tea in India provides a big growth opportunity given there are just two players (Tata is the other) and the market is highly unorganised. For the past few years, HUL has been gaining share both in terms of volume and value and we had expected HUL to retain its India business as it has been aggressive on inorganic growth with the acquisition of GSK recently,” said Abneesh Roy, senior executive vice-president at Edelweiss Securities. During the June quarter, the F&R segment saw a 51.7 per cent revenue growth led by nutrition, tea and coffee.

Unilever had announced a strategic review of its global tea business in January. “A process will now begin to implement the separation, which is expected to conclude by the end of 2021," it said, while announcing its results for the first half of 2020. The tea division accounted for about 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) of sales last year, including the $2.3 billion business that will be separated.

The volumes shrank as sales of traditional brew and the largest segment in the category - black tea - went out of fashion in the developed worlds after consumers turned in favour of herbal tea and coffee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unilever Tea Lipton Hindustan Unilever
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp