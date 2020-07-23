STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SpiceJet to fly to the USA for the first time

This is going be a first for SpiceJet to make a flight to the USA, marking a big step airline's 16 year Journey. 

Published: 23rd July 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Private carrier SpiceJet has been designated as the Indian carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the USA under the so-called “air bubble” arrangements. 

This is going be a first for SpiceJet to make a flight to the USA, marking a big step airline's 16 year Journey. 

"This is to inform you that in terms of the Air Services Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of the United States of America, SpiceJet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the USA," SpiceJet said in a statement on Thursday. 

SpiceJet will also be the second carrier from India that would fly to and from the United States. The other one being national carrier Air India. Jet Airways used to fly between India and USA through code sharing before it announced bankruptcy in April last year. 

SpiceJet did not inform which aircraft it would deploy for the long haul destination. Spicejet currently operate single aisle narrow body aircrafts for it domestic and international operations, but for operations to the US, they would need wide body aircrafts. 

Currently, only Air India and Vistara have wide-body aircraft like B787 in their fleet. SpiceJet Boss Ajay Singh had last month said that Indian airlines need to start looking for wide-body aircraft as it would allow them to take passengers directly from India to different parts of the world. 

Last week, civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri had said that to further expand India's international civil aviation operations, air bubble arrangements with US, UAE, France & Germany have been put in place while similar arrangements are also being worked out with several other countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SpiceJet Spicejet US Spicejet us flight
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp