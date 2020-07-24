STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet

The company hopes that the easy accessibility and affordable price point of an effective treatment such as Favivent will offer Indian citizens a timely solution.

Published: 24th July 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 07:22 PM

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

More than 300 healthcare workers, including doctors have tested positive across the State and OPD visit to three premier health institutions. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir under the brand name 'Favivent' for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms at a price of Rs 39 per tablet.

The tablet will be available in 200 mg strength in the form of a strip of 10 tablets, it added.

The drug will be manufactured at a pharmaceutical plant in Telangana with the highest safety and manufacturing protocols in place, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

On Thursday, pharma company Brinton Pharmaceuticals had said it will be selling Favipiravir under the brand name 'Faviton' at a maximum retail price of Rs 59 per tablet.

Pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is already selling Favipiravir under the brand name 'FabiFlu' at a price of Rs 75 per tablet.

Earlier this year, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the use of Favipiravir -- an antiviral drug developed in Japan and commonly used for treating influenza -- for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in India.

"Given the current scenario of grave health concerns and economic challenges surrounding COVID-19 in India, if we as a pharmaceutical company cannot make a significant positive difference to the society, our company's very existence is inconsequential," Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Chairman and MD Ashish U Bhuta said.

The company hopes that the easy accessibility and affordable price point of an effective treatment such as Favivent will offer Indian citizens a timely, much-needed therapeutic solution, he added.

Shares of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 391.90 per scrip on BSE, down 1.05 per cent.

