STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hyundai kicks off third shift operation, steps up hiring for stores to meet demand

Rising demand for its cars in both domestic and export markets post easing of lockdown has pushed Hyundai Motor India to hire more employees for its Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai.

Published: 25th July 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rising demand for its cars in both domestic and export markets post easing of lockdown has pushed Hyundai Motor India to hire more employees for its Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai. The country’s second largest passenger vehicle maker plans to hire around 1,800 employees, mainly apprentice and trainees to manage its shop floor, and has already started the recruitment drive.

“Due to the current pandemic situation, we have witnessed customer preferences for personal mobility. To fulfil this growing demand in both the exports and domestic markets, we have recently started our third shift operations.

We have also started the apprentice and trainees hiring to meet the requirement of operations,” Stephen Sudhakar J, Senior Vice-President, People Support and Business Strategy, HMIL told this publication. Sudhakar further added that the hiring will help to fill the gap created by those who were unable to return to or re-join work due to Covid-19 lockdown and travel ban situations prevailing in the state. Recently, a top official of the company said that recovery is Indian market was happening at a faster pace.

In June, Hyundai reached 75 per cent of the sales as compared with last year and in July they are expecting to reach 90 per cent of sales that it registered in the same month a year ago. The ailing automotive industry received another major blow during the lockdown following which the sector witnessed layoffs and pay cuts. Hyundai, however, has not laid off a single employee due to pandemic.

In fact, the company has given promotions to its blue-collared employees to boost their morale. “This is a difficult time for all. But we believe it is equally important for an employer to care for their employees and boost their morale at such a time. We have already completed the formalities for promotions of the technicians cadre and for the other category, it is a work in progress,” Sudhakar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyundai Lockdown
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp