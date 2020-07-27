STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yes Bank tumbles 10 per cent as FPO shares list

Yes Bank's follow-on public offer to raise Rs 15,000 crore was subscribed 93 per cent on the final day of bidding.

Published: 27th July 2020 12:17 PM

Yes bank

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Yes Bank on Monday tumbled nearly 10 per cent to its lowest trading permissible limit for the day after its follow-on public offer shares got listed.

The stock plunged 9.89 per cent to Rs 12.30 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE. At the NSE, it tanked 9.89 per cent to its lowest trading permissible limit for the day of Rs 12.30.

"12,50,44,33,750 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up securities of Yes Bank Limited are listed and admitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Monday, July 27, 2020.

These shares rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company," according to a BSE notice issued on Friday.

The Follow-On Public Offer (FPO) subscription was 95 per cent after including the anchor investors' portion.

An issue is considered successful if it receives a minimum subscription of 90 per cent of its total size.

Yes Bank had fixed a price band of Rs 12-13 per share for the FPO, which opened for subscription on July 15.

