Zoho and NASSCOM partners to provide aid to non-profit organisation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai headquartered software company, Zoho Corporation has partnered with BigTech Donations Program, a technology donation initiative run by NASSCOM Foundation and TechSoup Global, to aid nonprofit organizations in India. As part of the alliance, Zoho has launched a programme, Zoho Creator for Nonprofits, which 'provides eligible nonprofits, NGOs, and trusts in India access to create custom software solutions, at an exclusive price. The programme also includes an access range of pre-built applications that cater to nonprofits' essential business functions like volunteer management, fundraiser planning and more. Through this initiative, Zoho hopes to equip nonprofit businesses with the necessary technology tools to deliver a connected digital experience for their stakeholders.

Adequate resources and capacity building in any form has been a long-standing challenge for nonprofits. While nonprofit leaders acknowledge that technology integration can help increase stakeholder engagement, scale operations, and amplify social impact, the mere cost and effort involved prevent many from embracing the change," said Hyther Nizam, VP Product Management, Zoho Corp.