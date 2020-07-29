STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Flipkart backed Myntra goes global; launches Indian brands in UAE

The Bengaluru-headquartered Myntra has partnered with more than 3000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in India with services across over 27,000 pincodes in the country.

Published: 29th July 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart has joined Amazon in challenging an antitrust probe.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flipkart backed fashion retail platform, Myntra has announced its plans to tap international markets by launching several Indian brands in UAE. This is being done through partnership with UAE's e-commerce platforms, noon.com and namshi.com, part of the Emmar group conglomerate. 

Noon is a horizontal e-commerce platform with offerings in multiple categories, while Namshi is a vertical platform, focussing primarily on fashion in the premium segment. The brands that have been launched on Noon are, Dressberry, Mast & Harbour, Moda Rapido, Here & Now, Sztori and HRX, while Namshi will list Dressberry, Mast & Harbour, Wrogn and HRX, over the next few weeks. These brands and styles were chosen based on regional trends and consumer preferences, Myntra said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-headquartered Myntra has partnered with more than 3000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in India with services across over 27,000 pincodes in the country. With its entry into the Middle-East, Myntra's focus will be on on casual wear categories, which form a major portion of the business in its domestic market. The athleisure (athletics and leisure clothing) category  has seen a huge spike in demand in the ongoing pandemic with  over 75% of the styles being exported by Myntra to these markets are developed in India.

"This is a significant milestone in our journey so far and marks the next phase of growth for Myntra. Our research identified high levels of potential channels across the globe offering significant opportunities in the online fashion segment. Amongst these, the Middle East stood out in terms of the audience's demographic profile, extremely high mobile penetration, the similarity in fashion preferences and a large population of Indian origin. We are looking forward to a 5X growth from the partnership over the next two years. Myntra will continue to explore new markets in order to build brands of international repute and expand its base of global consumers," Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Flipkart Myntra
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp