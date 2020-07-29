STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian government has the responsibility to protect rights of foreign ventures: China to India

According to sources, India is closely monitoring another 250 plus Chinese apps over user privacy and national security violations.

Published: 29th July 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

China and India flags (Photo | AFP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after it was reported that India has banned another set of Chinese apps, the Chinese Embassy in India sharply criticised the move and said that the Indian government has the responsibility to protect the legitimate rights and interests of international investors in India, including Chinese businesses. 

“The Indian government has the responsibility to protect the legitimate rights and interests of international investors in India, including Chinese businesses, in accordance with market principles. Practical cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial. Deliberate interference in such cooperation will not serve the interests of the Indian side,” the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong, said on Tuesday.

Rong added that China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. India’s move to ban another set of apps comes barely a month after banning the first ban on 59 mobile applications. Most of the new apps banned are virtual clones of the apps banned in June. 
While the government did not immediately release the names of the 47 apps, sources said the more recent list includes Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite and BIGO LIVE Lite.

According to sources, India is closely monitoring another 250 plus Chinese apps over user privacy and national security violations. The popular Tencent-backed gaming app PUBG and apps linked to one of China’s biggest firms Alibaba fall in this list. 

Experts say that India would continue to put pressure on Chinese companies where it sees an easy replacement and no major impact on its domestic industry. “Chinese apps can be easily replaced with homegrown apps. This does not impact India in a big way, but it is a big deal for China. It would be interesting to see what sort of action China takes. While China has very few options to hurt Indian companies in their territory, it certainly can hurt India if it decides to limit/restrict exports. It will severely hurt their companies’ earnings but can cause serious implications on India’s economy,” said a senior analyst requesting anonymity. 

Second app ban

  • A total of 47 apps have been banned by India in the second tranche
  • The list includes Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite and BIGO LIVE Lite
Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chinese apps China India trade war
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp