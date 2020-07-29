STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian steel consumption to decline due to COVID-19 disruption: Report

Moody's estimates that lower GDP growth will translate into steel consumption falling at least 10 per cent for rated steel-makers in the 12 months to March 2021.

Published: 29th July 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Steel consumption is expected to decline at least 10 per cent for rated Indian steel-makers in the 12 months to March 2021, due to the adverse effect of coronavirus pandemic on the economy, says a report.

According to Moody's Investors Service, in India, new capacity additions will take a back seat as weak steel consumption will hurt free-cash-flow generation in the current year.

The agency further noted that consolidation in the Indian steel sector that began in 2018 will continue in 2020.

Moody's Investors Service in a latest report has forecast a negative outlook for the steel industry in the Asia Pacific region.

According to Moody's Investors Service, India's (Baa3 negative) economic growth will remain materially lower than in the past, with real GDP contracting 3 per cent in 2020.

"We assume that economic activity will begin to gradually pick up from July. However, given the possibility for second or third waves of virus infections or deeper economic costs than currently factored in, downside risk to these forecasts are significant," the agency said.

Moody's estimates that lower GDP growth will translate into steel consumption falling at least 10 per cent for rated steel-makers in the 12 months to March 2021.

This decline is largely driven by plummeting automaker demand, and weakness in construction, infrastructure and shipbuilding.

"India will remain the world's second-largest steel producer behind China after having overtaken Japan in 2018. But new capacity additions will take a back seat with weak steel consumption hurting free-cash-flow generation in the current year," it said.

The agency noted that consolidation in the Indian steel sector that began in 2018 will continue in 2020, with five stressed steel companies accounting for 20 per cent of the country's steel-producing capacity operating under new ownership.

"We do not expect new capacity until the industry's profitability as well as cash-flow stability is restored to pre-pandemic levels. Capacity utilization will widely vary across the industry," it added.

According to the ratings agency, the steel-makers will seek to divert their surpluses to relatively open export destinations, following the decline in domestic consumption.

"Steelmakers will divert to markets such as Southeast Asia, Middle East, parts of Southern Europe and China for exports.

However, export realizations will be lower than realizations on domestic sales, with the latter benefitting from import parity prices and anti-dumping duties," it said.

Further, the strongest steel-makers will likely increase utilization rates from 50 per cent in April to more than 80 per cent by the end of March 2021, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Steel GDP Gross domestic product
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp