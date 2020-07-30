STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centre not under obligation to pay for shortfall in GST compensation fund: AG

The AG in his view said there is no obligation on the central government to pay the GST compensation shortfall, according to the sources.

Published: 30th July 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Attorney General has opined that there is no obligation on the central government to pay the GST compensation shortfall to states and the GST Council has to decide on ways to make good any shortfall, sources said.

After the GST Council's meeting in March, the Centre had sought views from Attorney General K K Venugopal -- who is the chief legal officer of the government -- on the legality of market borrowing by the council to make good any shortfall in the compensation fund.

The AG in his view said there is no obligation on the central government to pay the GST compensation shortfall, according to the sources.

The AG also said the GST Council has to decide on making good the shortfall in the compensation fund by providing the sufficient amount to be credited to it.

The payment of GST compensation to states became an issue after revenues from imposition of cess started dwindling since August 2019 and the Centre had to dive in to the excess cess amount collected during 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, states were guaranteed to be compensated for any loss of revenue in the first five years of the GST implementation from July 1, 2017.

The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14 per cent annual growth in GST collections by states over the base year of 2015-16. The compensation is to be paid bi-monthly by the Centre to the states from cess collected.

Under the GST structure, taxes are levied under 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent slabs. On top of the highest tax slab, a cess is levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods and the proceeds from the same are used to compensate states for any revenue loss.

The Centre had released over Rs 1.65 lakh crore in 2019-20 as GST compensation. However, the amount of cess collected during the year 2019-20 was Rs 95,444 crore. The compensation payout amount was Rs 69,275 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 41,146 crore in 2017-18.

Sources said the Constitution provides for GST compensation to states for loss of revenue on account of GST implementation.

"However, there is no obligation under the Constitution or GST laws to make good the loss on account of natural disaster, COVID or economic slowdown etc because they are not related to implementation of GST," a source said.

The GST Council has to decide how to meet the shortfall in such circumstances and not the central government, the source added.

While many states had demanded that compensation be paid from the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI), Parliament had in 2017 rejected an amendment which proposed to put an obligation on the central government to pay from CFI to meet the GST compensation shortfall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST GST Council
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp