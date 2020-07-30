Digital platforms fuel revival of crisis-hit leather industry 

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Virtual events have become buzzword after the outbreak of Covid- 19 and the leather sector, which was badly affected due to the lockdown and cancellation of export orders, is utilising the online platform to attract global customers. The industry has witnessed significant recovery in June and they are expecting that these virtual events will further lead to its revival.

The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) is organising virtual leather fairs, exhibitions and B2Bmeetings in different countries with support of Indian Embassies. So far, the virtual fairs have been organised in Korea and Vietnam and soon events will be held in Russia and Peru. Aqeel Ahmed Panaruna, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports, said exports are showing good signs of recovery and they are trying to use the opportunity by venturing into new export markets with these virtual events.

“Exports of leather, leather products and footwear in June recorded about 60 per cent of last year’s exports. This is a significant turnaround and very good news, as the sector is still under semi-lockdown and had achieved only 17 per cent of last year’s exports in April and May,” said Panaruna. He expects the exports to be back to normal from September onwards and said despite the current setback there is still huge opportunity for the sector.

“India remains a preferred sourcing destination for major markets in the USA and Europe. We are focussing on signingMoUs with different footwear distributors, retailers and fashion associationsin the US to strengthen our position in the market,” said the CLE chairman. The council is confident that it will be able to reach $5 billion exports in FY21.