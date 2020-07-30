STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Royal Enfield now leads UK's leisure motorcycle segment

"This is a remarkable feat, and a first-of-its-kind by any Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, selling in the UK," the bikemaker said in a statement. 

The Royal Enfield Bullet bike. (Photo | Official website))

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Homegrown niche bikemaker Royal Enfield on Thursday said that its Interceptor 650 has become the best-selling motorcycle in the UK for June 2020 in the middleweight segment and together with the Himalayan model it currently leads the leisure motorcycle segment there. 

It also informed that the Interceptor 650 has also been the highest-selling naked style motorcycle in the UK for the last 12 months (as per MCIA data from June 2019 - June 2020), along with the Royal Enfield Himalayan at No.4.  

Vinod K Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said, "Our vision is to expand and lead the middleweight motorcycling segment across the world. Since its launch, the Interceptor 650 has been gaining momentum among consumers, and has won several awards globally. Dominating the mid-segment in the UK for a year is a truly remarkable achievement that we are very proud of. We are equally delighted with the success of our adventure-tourer Himalayan which has been among the top five best-selling middle-weight motorcycles in the UK consistently over the last 12 months.  This response from our customers in the UK has propelled Royal Enfield to become one of the fastest-growing motorcycle brands in the UK."

Further speaking about the Interceptor 650, Vinod K Dasari added, "The Interceptor 650 has paved the way for us to grow from strength to strength; by building more awareness and aspiration for the brand in international markets, and by growing the 500cc+ category more than 4-times in India. Both, the Interceptor 650 and Himalayan have brought in a lot of first-time buyers into Royal Enfield and we believe these motorcycles have a strong potential to grow our international markets."

Led by the Interceptor 650, which was launched in September 2018, and the Himalayan, Royal Enfield has recorded an overall volume growth of 96 per cent across its international markets in FY20, with Europe registering 100 per cent growth over last year. In the UK, Royal Enfield has made significant inroads in expanding its retail footprint to 67 customer touchpoints. 

The brand has also invested in expanding its marketing, sales and service teams to manage this growth.

