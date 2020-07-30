STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US-based orthodontic startup raises Rs 100 crore, plans to set up centre in Kochi

'OrthoFX aims to recruit a skilled workforce, not just from Kochi, but from other parts of the country as well,' said Menon, who’s also the CEO of OrthoFX.

Published: 30th July 2020 11:36 AM

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Express News Service

US-BASED OrthoFX, an orthodontic and teeth straightening service co-founded by Keralite Ren Menon, has raised $13 million (nearly Rs100 crore) from venture capital funds led by SignalFire, a significant portion of which will be used to set up a development centre at the Infopark in Kochi.

Ren Menon, a graduate of College of Engineering, Trivandrum, and a medical device industry veteran, said the OrthoFX believed Kerala had the potential to emerge as a major global medical devices hub
and the company was preparing itself to benefit from that.

“In the near term, the centre will employ 100+ technocrats. OrthoFX aims to recruit a skilled workforce, not just from Kochi, but from other parts of the country as well. The firm has a supportive stance on remote working,” said Menon, who’s also the CEO of OrthoFX. The firm has also unveiled a suite of clear aligner technologies coupled with a doctor-friendly financial model.

SignalFire, who led the funding, was assisted by Unusual Ventures, ShangBay Capital, and Kairos Ventures. OrthoFX specialises in premium tech-enabled teeth aligners, a lesser-known but smart
OrthoFX specialises in premium tech-enabled teeth aligners, a lesser-known but smart alternative for braces to correct malocclusion (crooked teeth). The process starts with the user engaging with a dentist online. Once the need for treatment is confirmed, the patient will upload photos of their teeth and OrthoFX’s algorithm will detect where and how improvements can be made.

Based on this data, the mould for aligners will be 3D-printed. The aligners are then manufactured using a transparent elastomeric polymer that applies an ideal force for teeth movement.

The aligner case comes with sensors to ensure treatment compliance. “We are building OrthoFX to be the the preferred global brand in digital Orthodontics. The rich talent pool available in Kerala makes it a very attractive destination for our expansion plans, “ said Menon.

