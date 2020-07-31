Central government to set up single-window clearance for business

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government is working on a single window portal which will reduce the time for businesses to get clearances, further increasing India’s ranking in the ease of doing business, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

“The government is genuinely working to create a true Single Window System which is completely digital and provides for unified and integrated business procedures. In addition, we will also encourage risk based self-regulation and third party certifications,” Goyal said. He was speaking at the online National Digital Conference on ‘Easing Doing Business for Atmanirbhar Bharat’ organised by the industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Goyal said that the government is also working on a fast-track mechanism for micro and small industries. As a step further towards this initiative, the minister informed that a soft launch of the Land Bank

Portal will be undertaken soon. With six states on board, it will showcase five lakh hectares of land that has already been identified.

This will allow online viewing of land available for companies, from their distant offices, precluding the need to frequently visit the offices of land-owning agencies. While interacting with industry representatives about various initiatives taken by the government, he added that government will expand it to more sectors.

“Production linked incentives are in pipeline for 12 major sectors like APIs and electronics. The government plans to expand the horizon to as many as 20 sectors,” underlined Goyal. Responding to industry’s suggestion for broadening the Business Reform Action Plan to include factors such as access to finance, he said improving availability of long-term finance for the industry is one of the steps that is under consideration.