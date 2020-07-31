STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Central government to set up single-window clearance for business

'Production linked incentives are in pipeline for 12 major sectors like APIs and electronics. The government plans to expand the horizon to as many as 20 sectors,' underlined Goyal.

Published: 31st July 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government is working on a single window portal which will reduce the time for businesses to get clearances, further increasing India’s ranking in the ease of doing business, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

“The government is genuinely working to create a true Single Window System which is completely digital and provides for unified and integrated business procedures. In addition, we will also encourage risk based self-regulation and third party certifications,” Goyal said. He was speaking at the online National Digital Conference on ‘Easing Doing Business for Atmanirbhar Bharat’ organised by the industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Goyal said that the government is also working on a fast-track mechanism for micro and small industries. As a step further towards this initiative, the minister informed that a soft launch of the Land Bank 
Portal will be undertaken soon. With six states on board, it will showcase five lakh hectares of land that has already been identified.

This will allow online viewing of land available for companies, from their distant offices, precluding the need to frequently visit the offices of land-owning agencies. While interacting with industry representatives about various initiatives taken by the government, he added that government will expand it to more sectors.

“Production linked incentives are in pipeline for 12 major sectors like APIs and electronics. The government plans to expand the horizon to as many as 20 sectors,” underlined Goyal. Responding to industry’s suggestion for broadening the Business Reform Action Plan to include factors such as access to finance, he said improving availability of long-term finance for the  industry is one of the steps that is under consideration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central government Piyush Goyal CII
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp